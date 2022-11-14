With the release of the anime chainsaw man several of his characters became relevant in the eyes of the public and one of them is Pochita, the Chainsaw Demon. His current fame is such that we are not surprised to see him make a space on TikTok.

That was what came to light this week and that is that a filter is now available for those who have a pet. This consists of the head of this creature and takes the appearance of a hat.

It’s something you can appreciate. the video from TikTok that we share with you. There a user of this video publishing service, prunaipressec, filmed one of his cats with this filter activated.

We recommend: Chainsaw Man’s author Twitter is blocked due to age restrictions.

The result is quite funny; it is clear that many people are going to take full advantage of it. Pochita was already known before the anime came out of chainsaw man. But the work carried out by MAPPA helped him stand out more.

Font: MAPPA.

Products based on Pochita including real hats with her pet appearance are now common. There are some that are official and others woven by very skillful hands.

So fans can choose whether to use these types of products or this TikTok filter to give their pets a different and fun look. This style will surely remain in force for the duration of the anime even if Pochita does not come out as much.

How did Denji meet Pochita in Chainsaw Man?

Pochita, the Chainsaw Demon, had a terrible battle before meeting Denji in chainsaw man. That’s why he looks like a dog when he finds this guy.

His original powers were greatly weakened and that is why he took on such an appearance. At first Pochita was a bit reluctant to accept Denji and even went so far as to bite him. But his good heart ended up convincing him.

Font: MAPPA.

Even among the economic hardships, abuse and mistreatment that both experienced, a great friendship emerged. That is why at the gates of death Pochita decided to save Denji to the degree of merging with her heart.

All so that he could make his dreams come true, which were as plain and simple as his life had been up to that point. That was how he began the story of the Chainsaw Man as a character.

In addition to chainsaw man we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.