Chainsaw Man it is quite a success, its last episode will be released on December 27, 2022, but a second season is not confirmed yet. The anime It was quite a boom, and among several of its successes, we can consider Pochita, who is both a cute and dangerous character, and on this occasion her popularity even led to the design of a 3D mouse model for Razer.

Razer is one of the companies that develops high-quality peripherals for gamers. It is not only the mechanics but also the amazing designs. Because of this, a user designed a mouse in the shape of Pochita in 3D and allowed Razer to tag, who applauded the effort on Twitter.

The design is beautiful, however, not very functional, if we take into account that the scroll is a kind of chainsaw. It’s unlikely that Razer will ever make this model a reality, but it’s nice to think that we too could have our own Pochita by our side all the time.

It should be noted that Pochita’s mouse would be as complex as the character itself. We cannot deny the tenderness of the peripheral, but neither is its danger if it materializes in exactly that way.

Pochita is Denji’s demon puppy, who will inherit his heart after a tragic and dirty event. After that, he will become the dreaded Chainsaw Man and start an even more complicated life.

The real Razer mice, but they are not as pretty as Pochita

Razer has different deliveries of its peripherals, it usually divides each of its ranges into: professional, committed and amateur players. And this clearly implies that the prices and quality of the products move. The brand is very professional and helps you review your needs and options.

