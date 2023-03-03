The AI ​​applications are impressive; However, in the creative industry, artificial intelligence has difficulties to be accepted as a tool, since it is feared that it will replace, in a certain way, artists. On this occasion, a Twitter user shared images of Makima from Chainsaw Man doing various poses. And obviously contrasts with the animation of him in charge of Studio MAPPA.

However, obviously every Makima version of Chainsaw Man it has a different essence. Some more funny than others, in fact, the Twitter user GaSIA (@Gasia112) usually publishes iimages of anime and video game characters that have AI support.

On this occasion, released a series of Makima’s Chainsaw Man in an AI version that has its origins in memesso they’re a lot of fun.

On the other hand, it should be noted that users did not take long to notice the technological advances of the AI ​​that is now able to capture Makima’s hands with detailed texture, movement and shape. Technology does not stop at its advances.

But, not everything is funny, tversions of Makima with different styles also circulate on the net, For example, below we can see the demon of control in a much fresher landscape and with a style that goes just with his background.

The origins of Makima: the influences of her character

Tatsuji Fujimoto is the creator of Chainsaw Man, and he hasn’t kept his secrets about the influence he has on one of his most interesting and popular characters: Makima, the control demon. He seems that he has influences from:

Benten by The Eccentric Family

Haruko by FLCL

