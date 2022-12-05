One of the moments that has given more to talk about in Chainsaw Man It was the kiss between Himeno and Denji. This is because the demon hunter vomits into the young man’s mouth in a rather grotesque scene. Although in the anime they censored the liquid, a fan decided to remove the censorship. Here is the result.

This curious effort is the work of an artist known as Vich. Through social networks he had shared only a frame of how he removed the censorship of this scene. However, the response from his followers encouraged him to remove the blur in the entire sequence.

Seeing her in all her ‘glory,’ it’s easy to see why the animators of Chainsaw Man they decided to censor the scene. Not to mention, Japanese television has some laws to prevent such things from being broadcast. But they did not count on the fact that a fan would be encouraged to remove the censorship and that many were eager to see the unprecedented moment.

After its broadcast, the censorship of this scene from Chainsaw Man sparked a debate online. With some viewers considering that it was a successful action, while others preferred that it come out just like in the manga. It should be noted that in the printed media this scene was published shamelessly. Which side are you on?

What is the Chainsaw Man anime about?

the anime of Chainsaw Man it is currently heading towards the ninth episode of its first season. Last we saw we were introduced to Katana Man, another powerful hybrid of man and demon. Which many fans predicted that he would be the great villain of this initial season.

From the beginning it was announced that the anime would only have 12 episodes in this first season. So it’s almost time to say goodbye to Denji and the demon hunters, at least for a while. Although a second season has yet to be announced, it is highly likely that this one will arrive due to its popularity. Are you following this series?

