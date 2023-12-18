













Chainsaw Man: The Movie – What will it be about? This is all you need to know









The manga work of Chainsaw Man announced a new delivery at Jump Festa 2024; An animated film will arrive sometime in 2024 and will serve as a continuation of the story of the anime who arrived in 2022 and was in charge of Studio MAPPA. More details below.

the anime of Chainsaw Man It premiered in autumn 2022 and featured a twelve-episode anime release by Studio MAPPA..

The movie of Chainsaw Man will focus on Reze, who could become one of the most popular waifus of 2024. If the film is faithful to the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto, we will have a deceptive beginning that will become acidic due to circumstances. In addition, he will begin to reveal the potential of Makima's nature, as well as the secrets she hides and what this means for Denji and her friends.

The bombshell girl arc will show the different nuances of Denji's path, as he grows slowly, while recognizing his feelings and needs. Reze could be one of the first romantic links of our curious protagonist. However, Tragedy could permeate your story.

Let us remember that Tatsuki Fujimoto seeks his characters to be cheesy and ridiculous for each other; and if it does not apply to them, death could be the only way out – so intense are the contrasts. So will Reze be perfect for Denji or will she suffer the author's guillotine?

What will the Chainsaw Man movie be about?

What will the new Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc movie adapt?

The story will continue in the fifth arc, which is still part of the Public Security saga. It will introduce one of the strongest enemies and will also create a wide void for our protagonist. It will be a very important moment for the narrative and the ending will show us the deeper nature of the demon world created by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

The Reze arc consists of only thirteen chapters that cover from 40 to 53. The arc is preceded by the part of Katana Man and continues with that of The International Assassins who will introduce a group of very powerful enemies. Depending on the length of the movie, the new arc may also start.

After this, only two more arcs would remain, that of the Gun Demon and that of the Control Demon to end the first part of the manga. of Chainsaw Man.

Let us remember that Tatsuki Fujimoto's work is divided into two parts. Currently, the second is published in Shuēisha. At this time, the series has 150 chapters in total.

The film will adapt the battles between the assassins of the USSR who seek to exterminate Denji through different strategies. Nevertheless, Much of it is based on the rapprochement between Denji and Reze, who generate a very interesting empathetic bond.

Who is Reze?

Reze is the girl who fused with the bomb demon due to the USSR experiments; This makes her an ally of the Soviet Union and the gun demon. It is worth mentioning that she suffered this fusion from a very young age and was recruited by the organization she must obey.

For this reason, Reze will try to trick Denji, who will think that the girl is in love with him, at first he will not know that she is Lady Bomb and that her mission is to destroy him. In the first approach of her, the girl steals a kiss from the chainsaw demon – after some conversations; However, the situation changes immediately when she hurts him – really and terribly – with her tongue.

The boys will have a very flirtatious and somewhat strange approach. At the end of the day, they are both in a similar position; and although things will not turn out very well and everything is born from a deception, the ending leaves us with a taste of hope for the life of the chainsaw demon.

Reze is a bold woman who will also manage to germinate feelings for Denji –despite the power structure that oppresses both–; However, the situation becomes complicated and its end will be quite tragic.

Does Reze the bomb demon die in Chainsaw Man?

You will read spoilers below, so if you want to avoid them, I recommend you stop now.

Towards the end, when Denji is aware of the truth and the origin of the girl's approach and even, after the terrible battles that are fought, He decides to offer her to escape together. He will wait for her in the cafeteria where they met, however, when the girl decides to go find him, Makima will surprise her and finish her off in a grotesque way.

Denji will never find out about his death, nor about his murder, much less about Reze's intentions to, at the very least, meet him again.

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

The demon anime series is available on Crunchyroll.

It consists of twelve episodes, remember that each chapter had a completely original sequence and ending theme.

The general work of Tatsuki Fujimoto – the one-shots and the series of Fire Punch– are being republished by Spanish-language publishers after the success of Chainsaw Man. Norma and Panini will soon circulate the numbers of the different series.

Today, the manga update of Chainsaw Man can be read online and for free through MangaPlus.

