Sandwiches Comics announces the imminent return to Italy of the manga by CHAINSAW MANwork of Tatsuki Fujimoto which has won millions of fans. The volume 12 in fact, it will be available for purchase in all comics shops, bookstores and online stores starting from tomorrow, April 20, at the introductory price of €5.20. For the occasion will also be released a beautiful Variant Cover available only in the comic book store or through the Sandwiches site to the introductory price of €7.00.

But that’s not all, the publishing house has in fact also thought of those who do not yet know the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto. Starting tomorrow it will be available in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores a reissue of the first volume called Discovery Edition at the special introductory price of €1.00.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

CHAINSAW MAN AN EXCITING NEW COMIC SEASON BEGINS FOR TATSUKI FUJIMOTO’S ICONIC MANGA Exit: April 20th

Price: €5.20 or €7.00 with cover variant

Pages: 192

Binding: Paperback

Format: 11.5X17.5cm

Interior: Black and white

Distribution: Newsagent, bookstore, comic shop, online The wait is over: it’s finally here new comic season Of Chainsaw Manthe cult series written and drawn by Tatsuki Fujimoto which also inspired the anime featured on Crunchyroll. The number 12also available in a precious version with cover variants (comic shop and website only), will be available from April 20th at newsagents, comic shops, bookstores and more Panini.it. Miracles are sometimes heralded by the deafening roar of a chainsaw! In a world similar to ours populated by demonic entities of the most disparate powers and forms, Denji – without a family and without a future – is a devil hunter for necessity. His only friend is the chainsaw dog Littlea demon who, faced with another cruel mockery of fate, will change his master’s life forever… Now the chainsaw-devil, detested by his fellow men and champion of human beings, is on everyone’s lips and also the life of Asa Mitaka, a lonely and dodgy student, will suddenly be turned upside down. A new threat seems to be looming, but… what happened to it Chainsaw Man?! For readers who have not yet discovered the universe of Chainsaw Man, Sandwiches Comics has thought of a special Discovery Edition thanks to which they will be able to read Chainsaw Man 1 at a special price. Exit: April 20th

Price: €1.00

Pages: 192

Binding: Paperback

Format: 11.5X17.5cm

Interior: Black and white

Distribution: Newsstand, comic shop, online

Source: Sandwiches Comics