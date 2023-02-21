Crunchyroll has recently announced that the first episode of the animated series of CHAINSAW MANtaken from the manga by Tatsuki Fujimotois available from this evening with the dubbing in Italian.

Directed by Max DiBenedetto, CHAINSAW MAN see in Italian Moses Singh in the role of Denji (Zenitsu in Demon Slayer and Mickey in Tokyo Revengers), Benedetta Ponticelli in those of Makima (Alphonse in Fullmetal Alchemist and Tails in Sonic), while Martina Felli will be Power (Himiko in My Hero Academia, Sasha in Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas), while Alessandro Fattori will be Aki (Byakuya in Bleach) and finally Elise George will interpret Little (Yor in SPY x FAMILY).

The episode “Dog and chainsaw” is available to all subscribers to the service.

Source: Crunchyroll