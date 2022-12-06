One of the characters that has won the hearts of fans of Chainsaw Man It is the young Kobeni. The popularity of the fearful member of the public security demon hunters is apparent thanks to different cosplays dedicated to her. Like this creation by The Chrissy Mourns.

The Chrissy Mourns gives us this Kobeni cosplay that captures very well what this character is. Not only did he imitate her outfit perfectly, he also captures the essence of her with her expressions. Although we see her making the sign of love and peace with both hands, her face seems more tragic and unhappy.

It should be noted that he not only gave us one pose, but several different ones. All of them with expressions of concern and nervousness. As if that were not enough, The Chrissy Mourns bears a rather noticeable resemblance to the young woman from Chainsaw Man. Which makes this Kobeni cosplay one of the best we’ve ever seen.

This cosplayer has done quite a few dedicated to different anime characters. Even Kobeni’s cosplay is not the first one he does related to Chainsaw Man. Previously, she also played the daring Himeno, quite a contrasting character to her current outfit. What did you think?

Who is Kobeni in Chainsaw Man?

Kobeni Higashiyama is a rookie member of the public security demon hunters and is under the command of Makima. Despite her profession, she is a very fearful young woman who collapses under the slightest pressure. And not to mention her confrontations with demons, where her fear leaves her completely paralyzed and unable to do anything.

It is because of this very girlish personality that she has become a fan favorite. With the premiere of the anime it seems that her popularity has only increased more, since cosplays on her have proliferated. Is it also one of her favorites in Chainsaw Man?

