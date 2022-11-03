The first season of the anime of Chainsaw Man continues on Crunchyroll, confirming for the moment the great expectations of the fans. The charm of the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto obviously does not leave indifferent even the panorama of cosplayers and in this regard today we offer you the makima cosplay realized by pamdroid18.

Makima is an accomplished Devil hunter with an attractive appearance and represented as an enigmatic, cold and calculating woman, able to charm anyone and manipulate them for their own interests. In fact, her special power is precisely that of bending the will of people, as well as the minds of human beings and devils, getting everything she wants from them by simply giving an order.

As we can see in the two shots below, the Makima cosplay signed pamdroid18 is quite simple in the realization but impactful. The model wears the classic government agent uniform characteristic of the character, managing to attract the viewer’s attention simply with her gaze.

