Since weeks ago fans of the manga of Chainsaw man They waited for the celebration of the tenth anniversary of MAPPA. All because it was announced that the first preview of his anime would be shared within the framework of this one.

So there was no shortage of those who got up early to see it, and the ‘awkward’ was worth it. The first preview of this one is undoubtedly spectacular. It stands out a lot for its quality of animation and character design.

Chainsaw Man released his first teaser

Likewise, elements such as the setting and handling of the camera are very well achieved. No less could be expected from this production from the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and from the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin.

In addition to presenting this video, MAPPA revealed the creatives involved in its production. The director in charge is Ryū Nakayama, while the scriptwriter is Hiroshi seko. Both stand out for their great experience.

Merge Berserk with Chainsaw Man with a unique result

As for character design, it falls to Kazutaka Sugiyama, and the action director is Tatsuya Yoshihara. Regarding the musicalization, it is the responsibility of the composer kensuke ushio.

The anime of Chainsaw man is one of the most anticipated, but there was something that was not discussed in the streaming: your departure date or window. It is clear that the series will not come out in the summer, but it does not look very likely for the fall of this year either.

The anime currently has no release date

Sure, it can’t be entirely ruled out, but if it were, it would have been mentioned in the event of MAPPA and it did not happen. Something that the progress in this note also revealed is that the team is respecting the visual section of the work of Tatsuki fujimoto.

Most of what is appreciated are layouts with traditional animation, while there are quite a few 3D elements out there and there. Although the latter seems only applied to the setting.

Something that stands out from this advance of Chainsaw man is the music used. It leaves a very peculiar feeling, since despite the quiet scenes it has, we must not forget that it belongs to the dark fantasy genre.

So action, as well as bloodshed, will be frequent. It is not known for sure which channels in Japan will broadcast it, nor which video-on-demand service will handle it. There are several doubts.

