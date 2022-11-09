Chainsaw Man is one of the new obsessions of anime fans, now that the first season has arrived. Also sugashi offers us his own makima cosplay, character from the series. Let’s see the photographic shots of the cosplay of him, which will chain you for their quality.

Chainsaw Man tells the story of Denji, a boy with no family, future and money who, covered by debt, is even forced to sell parts of his body. Denji’s only friend is Pochita, a chainsaw-dog: it is a demon that will change the owner’s life forever. In the midst of all this we also find the Makima of which we can admire the cosplay, perfectly made.

Tell us, what do you think of the makima cosplay made by sugashi? Has the character of Chainsaw Man been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?