chainsaw man just released the third episode of his anime. In it we can finally see Denji fighting with his potential against a demon. The recipient of his bloody abilities was the huge Bat Devil and his fight already left some fans shocked. See a snippet here.

Kensuke Ushio Music coupled with Hironori Tanaka direction & storyboard is a terrific combination. This is just the start, if the Bat Devil fight looks this good then even I am not ready for what’s coming next…#chainsawman pic.twitter.com/BsccjzoZTV — Weeb Central (@itsweebcentral) October 25, 2022

Through social networks, the clip of the fight between the titular Chainsaw Man and Bat Devil is being shared. The comments about her applaud the choreography, her animation, and how they tie in so well with the music they chose. It seems that MAPPA put a lot of effort into this adaptation.

Several fans have commented on their satisfaction with the Bat Devil fight. They also add that if they received this level in their first fight, they can’t wait for the others. Let’s remember that the manga contains several even more bloodthirsty and exciting confrontations than this one.

We recommend you: Chainsaw Man: Who is Darkness Devil and why is it important

One of the ones that seems to have Chainsaw Man fans most looking forward to is his confrontation with Katana Man. Although it has not been confirmed that it will appear in this season, many fans believe that it will be the “highlight” of it. If so, we already want to see that animated arc.

What is Chainsaw Man about?

chainsaw man is the story of Denji, a young man who, after being close to death, merges with his demon dog. This creates the powerful being that gives the series its name, who ends up joining a group of demon hunters. From there he faces increasingly powerful beings, while some mysteries are revealed.

Chainsaw Man test who is your waifu

Currently the animated series is in its third episode of the 12 that are planned. Those interested can see it through Crunchyroll where a new episode is released every Tuesday. The schedule in which it is released in Mexico is at 11 in the morning. Now that the fighting has started, you won’t want to miss it.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.