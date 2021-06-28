During the recent live celebration of the studio’s tenth anniversary MAP, a beautiful first trailer of the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man arriving.

In addition to showing us a small taste of what we hope is the final quality of the series, the trailer also has the task of introducing us to the staff behind this adaptation:

Ryū Nakayama (director of the episodes of Black Clover is Jujutsu Kaisen) will direct the series at the studio MAP, with Hiroshi Seko (Ajin, Attack on Titan The Final Season) to take care of the script. Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) will instead be to character design, with Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover, Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls) to direct the action parties. Kiyotaka Oshiyama (DEVILMAN crybaby, Space Dandy) will deal with the design of the various creatures, while, while Yūsuke Takeda (Eden of the East, Vinland Saga) will direct the artistic sector, with Naomi Nakano to be a color key artist, e Kensuke Ushio (DEVILMAN crybaby, Liz and the Blue Bird, A Silent Voice) to compose the music.

Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto (same author as Fire Punch), Chainsaw Man debuted in 2018 on the famous Japanese magazine Shonen Jump. In Italy, however, it is published by Planet Manga. Here’s how the series is introduced to us:

Miracles are sometimes heralded by the deafening roar of a chainsaw. Without family, without future, devil hunter out of necessity. Denji’s only friend is the chainsaw dog Pochita, a demon who, in the face of another cruel mockery of fate, will change his master’s life forever …

Source: MAP Street Anime News Network