The world of anime has been flooded with great releases this year, but without a doubt one of the ones that the public liked the most is Chainsaw Man, that is due to its interesting story and wide range of characters. And while everyone was excited about what’s to come, it looks like the current season of animation is over for now.

Episode number 12 has concluded the first part of the work, and to celebrate that this has been a success, a special video has been released that compiles the best moments of each chapter. This accompanied by the musical theme called Fight Son, played by Eve. Thus being a relaxed topic for all fans.

Here the video:

This is the synopsis of the series:

Denji is a boy who works as a demon hunter with Pochita, the ‘chainsaw demon’. One day, while he was living the miserable life of trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he was betrayed and killed. While he was losing consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita and was resurrected as the ‘Chainsaw’: the owner of the Devil’s heart.

All chapters are available at crunchyroll.

Editor’s note: It seems that at this moment many animes are reaching their conclusion, at least for the season, this also happened with Spy X Family, but hopefully the new episodes don’t take so long to come out. It will be a matter of waiting for future announcements by animation studios.