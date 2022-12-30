With the defeat of Devil Katanathe anime adaptation of CHINSAW MAN came to the conclusion of the first season on Crunchyroll and on Japanese TV stations. There is still a lot of meat left to put on the fire to complete the first story arc seen in the original manga Tatsuki Fujimoto, while the second one is still in progress and yes, it will be a while before we can see it animated. But the question everyone is asking right now is: when we see CHAINSAW MAN Season 2? When is its release set for?

Unfortunately, the speaker is not a great lover of the new standard of anime series, with blocks of seasons consisting of only 12 episodes, i.e. you don’t have time to remember the names of the characters or get passionate that you already have to greet them until a later date, and I firmly believe that even in this case we could go a bit further.

Of course, I’m well aware of the extreme level animation studios usually go to in order to be able to churn out episode after episode in time or how many other projects they are working on, but let’s say there is also a middle ground from the current standard 12 episodes to 50 episodes least we used to see about fifteen years ago. I personally believe that 24 episodes is the right choice, which often manages to satiate the desire I have to continue a series in the best way. A division into cour would also have been fine, a term that is now very fashionable in the Japanese animation scene to indicate a product divided into several parts which, unlike a real season, is produced and broadcast in a short time.

What did I mean by this speech? Soon said: at the time of this article it is not yet possible to know when Denji and his companions will return to brighten our weeks with the second seasonbut I wouldn’t be surprised if this were to arrive in the second half of 2023, around the month of October, considering the standard times that usually elapse between one season and another. In short, in short: equip yourself with holy patience.

What I think is clear is that the anime will continue, given the general appreciation it has aroused in viewers, even if not in all. In fact, there is a large group of people who have been decidedly disappointed by the choices made for the production of this adaptation, so much so that they have created a petition that requires the studio MAP to remake the anime from scratch with a new director and, possibly, a new voice actor for the protagonist. As we told you in the appropriate news.

To date therefore, between laughter and feels that accompanied us in episode 12, the anime of CHAINSAW MAN is waiting for a continuation. If you haven’t already done so, to satiate your desire to see how it goes, you can throw yourself into reading the manga, published in Italy by Sandwiches under the label Planet Manga or, if English doesn’t scare you, read the chapters offered by the free app MANGA Plus officer of Shueisha. You can read it from the beginning or continue from where the anime left off, i.e. al chapter 38.

And then, I throw it there: considering the special treatment that the streaming platform Crunchyroll is reserving for the most interesting and popular series of the various seasonal schedules, I wouldn’t be surprised if CHAINSAW MAN is one of the next anime to receive an Italian-language dub.