Finally. And let’s face it, FINALLY! Since I opened the first volume of the manga, I immediately thought, how cool would an anime be? Soon after my head was absorbed within the narration’s Fujimoto And the more I went on the more I became convinced that a comic like Chainsaw Mana comic that makes the most of the potential of the genre and the medium in my opinion, had many scenes that were impossible to adapt. So when I heard that MAPPA was producing an anime I was definitely dubious. But now I can tell, MAPPA did it, MAPPA realized a small dream and produced one of the most beautiful anime of 2022.

This review will not only focus on the story itself but also on the work that, in my opinion, has led one of the most revolutionary manga of recent years to become a masterpiece of serial animation. Because, let’s face it, adapt Chainsaw Man it must not have been easy at all, but adapting it, managing to integrate so much information that hadn’t had space in the manga, with a level cinematic direction, is a really rare job.

Original title: チェンソーマン

English title: Chainsaw Man

Japanese release: 12/10/2022

Italian release: 12/10/2022

Platform: Crunchyroll

Type: Horror, Action, Splatter

Number of episodes: 12

Duration: 20 mins

animation studio: MAP

Adapted from: Crunchyroll

Tongue: Japanese with Italian subtitles

We reviewed Chainsaw Man via streaming platform Crunchyroll.

The modern Devilman

Chainsaw Man tells of the life of Denji, a desperate young man who tries in every way to survive by hunting demons. He is a lonely and disadvantaged boy who carries around Little, a small chainsaw demon with whom he has formed a strong bond. Denji’s life changes when the yakuza trick him into sacrificing him to a demon, at that moment Pochita takes the place of his heart and resurrects it by giving him the powers of the devil Chainsaw.

A trivial story if told in a few words, nothing new in the panorama of the Rising Sun. However, approaching Chainsaw Man does not mean approaching something already seen. The freshness of Fujimotohis ability to handle unusual choices, his characters so bizarre but at the same time so alive, they offer a spectacle in which the worst of humanity is showcased, spectacularized and humanized at the same time. Chainsaw Man makes you laugh, cry, piss you off, make you jump on the couch and freeze your blood in your veins.

The audacity and innovation brought by the writing of Fujimoto have been repeatedly compared to one of the key works of the Japanese manga: Devilman. And not only for the thematic affinity (both in their own way speak of demons), but for this peculiar characteristic of being unconventional and critical in an unexpected way, in being so masterfully perfect while showing a scene of unprecedented violence, or in being extremely ironic in the face of unique tragedies. The characters move us as if they were in the flesh right in front of us, they they dream, they despair, they feel pain, they breathe, they gasp. The world of Chainsaw Man is an unreal world, endowed with its own rules, the same characters carry out behavior bordering on the absurd, a journey that takes you and drags you right up to the last minute, right down to the last frame.

MAPPA makes our heads explode

MAPPA exaggerated. In a positive way, mind you, but this time he really went too far. The direction is amazing, the camera movements, the details, the fluidity of the movementseverything in this anime allows the images, environments and emotions of the characters to emerge, both in the extremely dynamic scenes (where, believe me, they will go out of their orbits), to the slow and suspended scenes in which Denji turns over in bed during at night or someone smoking a cigarette on a balcony looking out over the city. Everything about this product is perfectly weightedaesthetically well done and the various parts assembled in a decidedly consistent way with an extremely cinematic style.

The soundtrack is impactful, the sound in the same way accompanies the narrative forcefully. The fight scenes come off the screen and, between buildings that are destroyed and trains derailed at top speed, the dynamic and visual impact is amazing. I also deserve one seamless integration of 2D and 3D techniques that never make one perceive the detachment, a work of writing on the superfine characters, a pressing rhythm and excellent time management to tell so much in one episode but always leave you in suspense just before the end credits.

The humanity of Chainsaw Man

I’m probably biased, I love Fujimoto in general and his products. But I have the impression that his writing is always imbued with a profound humanity and sincerity. The characters of Chainsaw Man they are mostly outcasts, people with a lot of trauma behind them, behavior bordering on mental disorder, sadistic, undignified behavior. It therefore deviates greatly from the idea that we usually have of our heroesof our protagonists full of ideals, strong, courageous and determined to face their own shadow to shine with light.

The characters of this anime instead, in an extremely fragile and human way, emerge as imperfect, as in them the light coexists with the thickest darkness. The result is impressive in my opinion, it is impossible not to empathize with them, however crazy, sadistic and disturbed they may be, their thoughts, their reactions are always painted with a humanity and a touching sensitivity. Within an extremely democratic narrative, Fujimoto carves out importance for all thoughts, for all opinions however crazy and extreme, showing empathy not for their condition, but as beings of flesh and blood. A real operation of inclusivenessnot because it gives importance to the outcasts and people on the margins of society, but because it shows how they, despite everything, live, breathe, cry and despair, just like everyone else.

The differences with the manga

Nevertheless there is no shortage of differences and additions compared to the original manga. And thank goodness, I would say, given the result. In spite of the criticisms that the world has leveled towards the differences between series and comics, I think in some ways, it’s even better than the manga. I’m actually talking about background management and characterization.

The animated series in fact, thanks also to the direct collaboration of Fujimoto, took space and dilated the times to be able to deepen the character of the characters. If you have read the manga you will notice how many introspective moments have a different emotional force: they are richer, more complex and better outline the reasons for the actions of the various players in the field. The additions are not many, but well targeted, they allow you to deepen not only the characters but also the relationships between them.

Who do we recommend Chainsaw Man to?

I honestly would recommend it to everyone. A fresh breath for the anime scene, bold and irreverent, an anime that makes you think and at the same time entertains with its extremely captivating aesthetics. For those who want to spend a few hours amidst the follies of a young author, who has so much to tell and has a thousand arrows in his bow with which to hit the centre.

Amazing animations

A captivating story

Live characters We still don’t know when a second season will be released

And that’s enough, you don’t always have to find fault with everything