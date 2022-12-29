Chainsaw Man is the manga work of Tatsuki Fujimoto which was adapted to anime in the fall 2022 season. Its twelve-episode delivery was in charge of MAPPA Studios and it was one of the biggest successes in the industry, even additional and very important sales of his manga were reported. Chainsaw Man it is so popular that it will now receive a live action.

There are several animes that have received a live action adaptation, among them is the most recent Spy X Familybut we also have titles like My Hero Academia, Naruto, Bleach, The Prince of Tennis and Beastars. Each one has its particularities, however, still It is curious to imagine what a live action of Chainsaw Manespecially for the effects of dynamic movement and the bloodthirsty.

For the project an official twitter account was created which will reveal the details in the future.

Chainsaw Man The Stage is the official name of Denji’s live action, the boy who inherited the heart of the chainsaw demon. He will hit theaters in Japan between September and October 2023.

Also it was revealed that the director will be Fumiya Matsuzaki who also directed and wrote the scripts for the live action presentations of:

banana fish

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Hakai ni Yoru Kakusei Re:(in)novation

MANKAI STAGE A3!

On the other hand, although we have information about the new project, there are no indications about a second part or a new season of Chainsaw Man. Rumors suggest that it’s because of all the other anime in production at MAPPA Studios that need attention.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Studios MAPPA’s most important projects for 2023 are the second season of Vinland Saga, Jujutsu Kaizen, and Attack on Titan.

Where I can see Chainsaw Man?

Crunchyroll is the streaming platform that is in charge of distributing the anime.consisting of twelve chapters, each with a different ending theme.

You can find it dubbed and subtitled.

