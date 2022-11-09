chainsaw man is one of the most popular anime of the fall installment 2022, however, episode 5 opened a new perspective of the series and now, it features very interesting images that raise the interest of the fans.

The fifth chapter of the demon anime of the moment, presents an overwhelming title “Gun Devil”—those who have read the manga know exactly what part of the story we will enter—. We are at the beginning of the Pistol Demon narrative that will guide at least this first part of the anime installment.

The Pistol Demon appears as the main enemy of society, being a rather impalpable but very fearsome entity. He is hunted by many hunters seeking revenge.

To all this, episode 5 of chainsaw man revealed new official images. One of them features Denji and Makima at a time when tension and nervousness are palpable, of course, you have to see it.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Finally, this installment will bring to the table one of the most important villainous specters in history. The Gun Demon has long been hunted by hunters—including Makima and Aki. But, being one of the most powerful, it seems that the special public security squad will only have a chance if chainsaw man collaborate with them.

Source: MAPPA Study

The chapter promises a lot of action, let’s see how they come to encourage it.

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

Crunchyroll is the one who distributes the anime in America, every Tuesday a new episode is released.

What is Chainsaw Man about?

It is the story of Denji, an orphan who becomes a demon hunter from a very young age to pay off the debt his father left him when he died, however, one day he finds a demon puppy in a critical situation. For this, Denji offers him his blood as an agreement, now they will help each other to survive.

Time later they are betrayed and killed by their employer. However, Pochita —as Denji baptized the demon puppy—, will offer him her heart so that he survives and fulfills her dreams. However, now that he embodies the Chainsaw Demon, he will have to face other demons and more people.

