The first season of Chainsaw Man was adapted by Studio MAPPA, reports of a second installment have not yet been released, but due to the high impact of the series through streaming platforms, it is likely that we will have news soon. However, the second part of the sleeve by Tatsuki Fujimoto is still on the air and in chapter 123 he revealed a very dark villain who had an intense impact on the life of Asa Mitakathe co-star.

Chapter 123 of the manga Chainsaw Man introduced the new demon that Asa and Yoru, the demon of war, will have to face. Previously it was mentioned that one of Nostradamus’s prophecies was coming to pass and that even the demon from the future is part of the confirmation of this.

The new demon of Chainsaw Man represents one of the primal fears of humanity, this is the fear of falling. Let’s consider everything from fear of heights to metaphorical falls as failure of various kinds.. This demon began to make people give up their dreams and throw themselves from somewhere, having a double fall that makes sure to erase them from this world.

Asa and Yoru will face a new villain who not only kills en masse but is built from the parts of it. The new demon is terrifying in several ways. However, beyond this, it caused the girl to remember one of her experiences in the orphanage on time.

Source: MangaPlus

Chainsaw Man: Who is the villain chasing Asa?

As we know, Asa Mitaka and many other children lost their families to the typhoon demon. This villain provoked—in the same way that the demon of the fall is achieving—a community of orphans.

After this meeting, The new companion of the war demon recalled that she was deceived by the person in charge of the foster home where I livedto. The lady assured him that it was better to get rid of his kitten—the only thing that Asa had left of his family—so that he could live with the other children and Crambon himself—as the kitten was called—will manage to live with more animals.

The girl relented and allowed the kitten to be taken, however, she later discovers that the person in charge of the foster home drowned Crambon. The lady does not deny it and reiterates that it is selfish and unfair that she still had a part of her family in the context of the orphanage.

This villain chases and pierces Asa from his memories.

