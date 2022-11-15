Chainsaw Man The wind continues, its story in conjunction with the animation of the MAPPA study it caused an overwhelming stir, and although it will only release its sixth episode, the proposal grows and the fans keep their expectations high.

Through the official Twitter account of the series, a preview was revealed that hints at the presentation of intense conflicts in the anime. Now what the Demon Slayers Special Team began the search for the Demon of Eternity a new and dangerous environment presents itself.

Source: MAPPA study

In chapter number 5, the new enemy who plans to push the squad to the limit was introduced, his ruthless personality and his dark intentions were revealed.: plans to devour Denji’s heart, and threatens to kill everyone, if they don’t deliver it to him. Due to its power, we can see the characters in great trouble.

The sixth episode of Chainsaw Man will maintain a tense environment in which Himeno is willing to pay any price for the lives of her colleagues —especially Aki—. Although, realistically, there are not many possibilities to face the opponent either, so there are few options in which they could solve this in a good way. Surely the chapter will bring several surprises.

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

It is available on Crunchyroll and on Hulu. The episodes are weekly and you can find them subtitled, without fail, every Tuesday.

It has two manga installments, the first part consists of 97 chapters and the second is on the air, you can read it in Shonen Jump or Manga Plus online.

The work is written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, and tells the story of Denji, an orphan who has a debt inherited from his father, the problem is that he must pay it to the inhuman yakuza. In a critical circumstance, he meets a demon puppy with whom he makes a deal, in an attempt to help each other survive.

Over time they manage to forge a deep bond and live a more or less peaceful life, until they are betrayed and killed. However, the demon dog has an overwhelming secret, it is one of the greatest dangers in the world, but he decides to help Denji. He inherits his heart to survive, and become Chainsaw Man. After this, Denji will face a violent world full of dark and tragic events.

