Shibuya Scramble Figure announced a 1/7 scale statue depicting Powerfrom the animated series of CHAINSAW MANin one of the most iconic scenes of the original work and episode 4 which aired just yesterday (and which you can see on Crunchyroll).

There majin in fact she is depicted sitting on a toilet, in the act of provoking the protagonist Denji palpating one breast. Those who have already read the manga already know how this situation will turn out, but those who are following the animated series for the first time probably have no idea what will happen next week. Meanwhile, the figure – also shared on Twitter by MAPwhich has launched a giveaway with three copies up for grabs – has already gained the approval of old and new fans.

Along with Power, as a pre-order bonus, there will also be a reproduction of Nyako, his beloved cat. The list price is 29,920 Yen (about 207 euros) and reservations, which have been open for a couple of days, will close on December 2nd. The release of the figures is expected around the month of September 2023.

Source: Shibuya Scramble Figure