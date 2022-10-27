With the premiere of the anime of chainsaw man His characters draw the attention of many fans, and one of them is Power, who already has a place in the fan art and cosplay community.

As such it is the corpse of a human possessed by a demon. Specifically, the Blood Demon. That is why his powers are associated with this vital liquid. She makes it take various forms.

One of the first attacks that he showed in the anime is a huge mallet formed of blood and with which he crushed another demon. Power is very impetuous and sometimes she does things without thinking.

We Recommend: Chainsaw Man shows what Denji can do in his first formal fight.

He is not someone very easy to deal with and Denji knows that well. She is rude, haughty and even treacherous. She likes to fight but when she finds a difficult opponent she runs away. Despite everything she has a kinder side and sometimes shows it.

Font: Instagram.

Especially when a pussycat is close by chainsaw man. He is the type of person that cats recognize and tend to approach. It’s not uncommon for some of them to end up in your arms.

She has her own, Meowy, whom she loves very much. At first she wanted to eat him but she ended up winning her heart. It is due to the above that Power is closely associated with felines and is something that cosplayers usually take advantage of.

Font: Instagram.

Power in a cosplay accompanied by her cat

Power’s cosplay from chainsaw man that we bring you the sample accompanied by a cat and it is a contribution of the cosplayer Josette ‘ Le Josette ‘ Swan (@lejosette_).

In this case, he decided to recreate this character in a more casual way. Precisely as he appears in the first of the anime trailers and is in the company of Denji and Aki. That’s why the cosplayer only has a t-shirt and a pair of shorts.

Font: Instagram.

Both the hair and the eyes of this interpretation of Power are correct. However, the low point of this one is the horns. There are better jobs in that sense and the ones this cosplayer wears are more reminiscent of antennas than anything else.

The design of the horns is very specific and it is a pity that in this case they do not transcend. The detail of the cat is good and helps to complement this recreation of the character.

In addition to chainsaw man we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.