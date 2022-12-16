Since before the anime of Chainsaw Man their characters drew attention, and that was the case with Power, which is a favorite of many fans, especially those who do fan art and cosplay.

The Blood Demon Woman, as she is also often called, is a very funny character. It doesn’t matter that she is rude, coarse and rude, as well as a bit of a coward. It is precisely the above that makes it very interesting.

So to correct her attitude a bit, both she and Denji were subjected to ‘special training’ by Kishibe, who is considered the strongest and most fearsome demon hunter.

We recommend: The chainsaw train exists and serves to promote Chainsaw Man.

Just by meeting him, Power and his partner ended up with a broken neck and at death’s door. That would not be the first time they suffered something like this. In fact, Denji died at least 20 times in the first session they had.

Font: Instagram.

So in order to beat Kishibe both Denji and Power hatched a plan. They ambushed him where they attacked him at almost the same time and from different angles.

Things would have turned out well if they didn’t plan enough in the tenth episode of Chainsaw Man. Both ended up defeated and humiliated again. But based on this experience, there was no shortage of someone making a new Power cosplay.

Power gets a very ‘intellectual’ cosplay

Power cosplay from Chainsaw Man What we bring you this time is a contribution from the Mexican cosplayer Rominari (@romi_nari). It is based on the appearance of the Blood Demon Woman from the tenth episode of the anime.

What stands out the most about this appearance is that Power is wearing a pair of glasses that give him an ‘intellectual’ air. Likewise, he wears a white shirt as well as a tie and black pants. But it is only appearance.

Font: Instagram.

As Kishibe demonstrated, Power and Denji still have a long way to go to get over it. In the cosplay you can still see the long hair as well as the red horns, although these must have been a little further apart.

They should also point inwards and not outwards. Without leaving aside that the color of the eyes is not correct, since this character stands out for said detail. This cosplay could have been better.

In addition to Chainsaw Man we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.