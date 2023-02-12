the anime of Chainsaw Man He doesn’t have when to return but the fame of his characters persists. Especially Power, someone who is very current in areas such as fan art and cosplay.

Since before the animated adaptation of MAPPA had its premiere, this character stood out for its popularity. She is a huge fan favorite, and in view of that, many cosplayers have dedicated an interpretation of her to her. For that they took advantage of her many styles.

In that sense there is enough to draw inspiration for Power. In addition to what was seen in Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga, we must add some extra illustrations from this mangaka.

The same can be said for the various merchandising products that are available, as well as some creative liberties on the part of MAPPA. Even one of the anime’s closing animations shows the Blood Demon Woman with some alternate appearances.

Despite everything mentioned before, there is no shortage of cosplays that are repeated. That is why some cosplayers decide to be a little more creative when doing a Power cosplay from Chainsaw Man.

A good source of ideas are fan arts, designs created by the fans themselves. Although they are recreations far from the canon and from official products, they allow a little more creativity when working.

A subzero Chainsaw Man Power cosplay

Power cosplay from Chainsaw Man what we share is a contribution from Russian cosplayer Anastasia (@dolchstosss). She decided to take as a base a fan art where Power appears lying in the snow.

This has elements associated with the character, such as blonde hair with a slightly pink hue, designer eyes and strange coloration, and red horns. Perhaps the only thing missing from this recreation are sawn teeth.

But it does not clash with the complete set. As for the outfit, it only includes a top, since it is the only thing that can be seen in the original illustration. Although this cosplay is not attached to the manga or anime, it is a good interpretation.

The setting helps make it stand out; It is a snowy field as it appears in the drawing. Carrying out this shot in sub-zero temperatures implies its risks, but the result is undoubtedly striking.

In addition to Chainsaw Man we have more anime information at EarthGamer.