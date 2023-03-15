The first part of the anime by Chainsaw Man is finished and to deceive the wait that separates us from Season 2, peachmilky_ offers us a success Power cosplaythe Blood Devil, in nurse version.

Power is a Majin, or a Devil who has taken possession of the body of a human being. He can manipulate his own and other people’s blood at will, even turning it into weapons such as a giant hammer and scythe. He is characterized by a childish and moody character, which sometimes aligns and other times clashes with that of Denji, the protagonist of Chainsaw Man.

Peachmilky_ offers us a nurse version of Makima, a rather popular variant among fans and cosplayers that is based on a particular cover of Jump, the magazine in which Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga is published. The result is certainly successful, as you can see in the shots below.

