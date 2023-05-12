Season 2 of the anime of Chainsaw Man does not yet have a release date carved in stone, a sign that the wait will probably still be long, but Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work continues to be talked about and remains very popular among cosplayers. He also reminds us of it astasiangel which offers us a Power cosplay which recalls one of the most memorable scenes of the transposition of MAPPA.

Power is one of the central characters in the story of Chainsaw Man. She is a Majin, or a Devil who has taken possession of the body of a dead human being. Despite this she is in the service of the Devil Hunters of Public Safety, although she proves to be an unstable element with a moody and childish character. He is the Blood Devil and as such can manipulate his own blood at will, turning it into a giant hammer or a scythe, for example.

The cosplay made by astatiangel is decidedly faithful and replicates one of the most particular scenes of the Chainsaw Man manga and anime, in which Power locks the protagonist Denji inside a bathroom and nonchalantly invites him to grope her breasts to honor a pact made in precedence. This should fulfill the boy’s “dream”, but he is strangely disappointed by the experience.

