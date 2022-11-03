the anime of chainsaw man premiered in October 2022, however, it caused a stir even before its expected release, so it is not surprising that now with some animated episodes, its main characters have become very famous, however, nobody reaches the popularity of pochitabecause there are even pet costumes inspired by it.

The rise of the series continues, but only 12 episodes were promised for this installment. Although Aki, Power, Denji and Makima went viral, no one did it in the cute way Pochita did, well demon pup inspired pet costumes —in other words, a kind of cosplay—.

The October season —in which everyone dresses up— is the perfect time to be characterized by everything imaginable, but not only for people, but also for our beloved dogs, so Pochita costumes abounded in the Halloween season.

Little Pochita Costumes

Here are some images:

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

These were Pochita’s standout costumes, ranging from teeny-tiny to plus-size.

It is worth mentioning that Pochita’s cape can be found in different online stores —for example, Etsy or eBay—, so if you intend to buy one for your pet, do not hesitate, you will have opportunity regardless of the size of your pet.

Although November ends, there will always be a special moment for your pet to become your faithful and cute demon puppy. But, we hope that your pet likes to wear cool clothes, because otherwise it will only be a torment to put him in one of Pochita’s costumes, we have to be careful and observant with our faithful canine or feline friends —or whatever kind they are—.

We recommend: Chainsaw Man: Who is Power and what is its importance?

Who is Pochita from Chainsaw Man?

Pochita is Denji’s demon dog, with whom he will form a bond beyond friendship and loyalty by giving him his heart — literally. And, little by little, we will realize that he is much more than just a company: he is the Chainsaw Demon, one of the most feared —in the world of demons and humans— due to his devastating powers.

Despite this, Pochita is very cute, and instead of fear, the fans are tender.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.