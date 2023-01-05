Chainsaw Man finished its first season in December 2022, we still have no news of a sequel despite the fact that there is a lot of material to adapt. However, we haven’t said goodbye to any of his characters, especially Pochita, and it seems that his studio hasn’t either, because they released an illustration of the demon dog.

Pochita’s illustration was published on the official Twitter of Chainsaw Man, was created by Kazutaka Sugiyama, the series’ character designer. And it is very special because it is thematic. That’s right, we see how the most powerful demon welcomes 2023, following the celebration of the New Year of the water rabbit, according to the Chinese Zodiac.

Pochita’s image is terribly cute, she is eating a piece of toast and several bunnies are around her, their little badges look like two perfect circles. She also wears a traditional kimono of dark colors. It’s just a beautiful scene, as it will be our 2023, right?

Pochita in New Year

Here we present its splendor:

pochita He is one of the most beloved characters in the series. It’s not just his looks or his great power, but the bond he forms with Denji. He is an extraordinary character and he has many overtones that, although they could be contradictory, are perfectly balanced to work on him.

Source: Studio MAPPA

About Chainsaw Man

However, we don’t know when Pochita will return, but the information we have is that the manga of Chainsaw Man It has more than 23 million copies in circulation. So bad, it’s not going.

the anime of Chainsaw Man was chosen as the most anticipated anime of fall 2022 on the Anime Corner page. Furthermore, it also topped the Google search in the 2022 anime category.

