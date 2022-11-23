Definitely, Chainsaw Man is the anime of the season, all its characters have managed to win over fans in different ways, there are those who love Power —even though they feel that it smells ugly—, those who would follow Makima to hell and some others, they choose Pochita because they consider that It would make them better company, so, with so much love for the characters, it is inevitable that collectibles such as figures, stuffed animals and special editions will appear.

This time Studio MAPPA brings a new product of the cute demon puppy Pochita, whose delivery has a new name: “Pouchita”, this is a kind of stuffed animal, a little bigger than the size of your hand.

The official price is ¥3,960 —which is around 28 dollars or 550 Mexican pesos. The release date is scheduled for the end of March 2023.

Nevertheless, pre-sale is already available on the official MAPPA site.

The preview images of “Pouchita” —a plush version of Pochita— make evident the unique and cute size of the product that, including the chainsaw, measures the following:

Full length: 32cm.

Width: 16 cm.

Height: 13 cm.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Source: Studio MAPPA

Now you can take Pochita with you anywhere. Studio MAPPA will also launch tiny figures of the popular demon dog, these will cost around ¥1,980 — around $14 dollars or 270 Mexican pesos —, its launch is scheduled for mid-February 2023.

Source: Studio MAPPA

We recommend: The Chainsaw Man anime censored one of the most grotesque moments of the manga

Interesting Pochita Facts

Her seiyu is Shiori Izawa, who participated in Made in Abyss like Nanachi.

who participated in Made in Abyss like Nanachi. He is the Chainsaw Demon, also known as the original Chainsaw Man, he is one of the most powerful in the Chainsaw Man universe.

It has the ability to “reborn”, so it is practically immortal.

His most fearsome ability is to “consume demons”.because by devouring them, it completely erases them from the face of the earth, even the memorial vestiges that could remain of them.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.