The first part of CHAINSAW MANlucky ultraviolent manga of Tatsuki Fujimoto, has now ended. With the release of the eleventh volume here in Italy, published by Planet Mangathus closes theArch of Public Safety. Fujimoto took a break, and in the meantime released a short but meaningful one one-shot self-contained, titled Goodbye, Eri and came out on Shonen Jump Plus (magazine dedicated to spin-offs and short series, online only) in April 2022 and on Manga PLUS worldwide. Part 2 of CHAINSAW MAN, highly anticipated, instead debuted in Japan on Shonen Jump in July, and therefore many fans who do not want to wait for the release of physical volumes here in Italy have wondered: where to read it? Let’s answer this question right away.

The first three chapters of the manga released so far, are available for free and legally (although for now only in English) on the app Manga PLUS by Shueishaavailable worldwide and downloadable from App Store And Play Storeor even through the official sitewhere, however, only a limited selection of chapters is actually available. Alternatively, the only one is to wait for Planet Manga, which has almost certainly acquired the rights to this second part as well, to start publishing the tankobon paper also in our country. We remind you that CHAINSAW MAN will soon receive an animated adaptation from the MAPPA studio and which should debut in 2022 on Crunchyroll, although it is not yet known exactly when. By following this link you will find all the information about it!

Finally, we also want to remind you that Fujimoto has asked in several interviews that readers consider this second part as a manga in its own right and independent from what came before, despite the fact that part 1 and part 2 of CHAINSAW MAN are in chronological order. .

