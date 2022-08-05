Some new images taken from the anime series of Chainsaw Manthe acclaimed shonen manga by Tatsuki Fujimotopublished in Italy by Panini Comics, which in Japan has just seen the second story arc debut. In these first images we can admire the protagonists Denji, Makima, Aki And Power, of which the voice actors who will lend them their voices are also revealed. We list them below:

Denji : Kikunosuke Toya

: Kikunosuke Toya Makima : Tomori Kusunoki

: Tomori Kusunoki Aki Hayakawa : Shogo Sakata

: Shogo Sakata Power: Fairouz Ai

The animated series of Chainsaw Man will debut soon, but a precise date is not yet known. In Italy we will be able to see it up Crunchyroll, which last May announced the simulcast of the series also for our country. Unfortunately, there is still no news of a possible Italian dubbing. It is very likely that these new images are taken from the new trailer of the anime coming out this weekend in conjunction with the Crunchyroll Expo (5-7 August 2022) and that it is very shortly before the video is released online.

If you are impatient to know when the Chainsaw Man anime comes out, we recommend that you keep an eye on our pages and our social channels. We will update you as soon as we know more.

Source: Nmia