Chainsaw Man is one of the most successful manga of recent years and a few months ago the first season of the anime arrived on Crunchyroll, created by Studio Mappa, which is proving to be of the highest quality, confirming the expectations of the fans. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work is also appreciated by cosplayers as he demonstrates mimisemaan with his Power cosplay.

Power is a Majin, or a Devil who has taken possession of the body of a human being. She was formerly known as the Blood Devil and as such she can manipulate her own blood at will, such as turning it into a giant hammer or scythe. Power has a childish, moody and rather selfish character, which sometimes goes hand in hand and in other cases clashes with that of Denji, the protagonist of Chainsaw Man and her partner in the Devil Hunters.

The cosplay made by mimisemaan is simple but well made, as you can see in the shots below. Everything is there: from the Majin wig and horns to the classic Devil Hunter business suit.

