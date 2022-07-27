It seemed like it was just a matter of time and it finally happened: the sleeve of chainsaw man surpassed One Piece and Dragon Ball, becoming the most read manga todayjust two weeks after the release of its second part.

At the time of writing this note, Chainsaw Man is close to 736 thousand digital reads in Manga Plus, far surpassing One Piece, the second place, which is within the top with 637 thousand readings. Likewise, Dragon Ball lags far behind, even from other franchises like My Hero Academia in its Spanish version.

Denji still does not appear in the second part of Chainsaw Man | Source: Shueisha

the sleeve of chainsaw manauthored by Tatsuki Fujimoto, returned a few weeks ago to begin the serialization of its second partafter delivering a first event that seemed to be the end of the Pibe Chainsaw story, but that only served as his first great adventure.

The second part of the Chainsaw Man manga

The same mangaka warned his readers that this second part will be extremely differentso it should not be expected that the sleeve of chainsaw man continue along the same line or in the same style as its first part.

We recommend: Chainsaw Man: MAPPA confirms that the anime will not be censored and will be faithful to the manga

In addition to this, Fujimoto has released two one-shots that have been heavily praised by critics.Demonstrating that is the most interesting and most important mangaka of Shueisha and Shonen Jump At present, that is why the publisher has not refused to let him do what he wants.

Don’t forget to comment on the TierraGamer’s social networks or join our Discord server to continue the conversation.