not satisfied with overtake Dragon Ball and One Piece as the most read manga, now him sleeve of chainsaw man broke a record that neither of these two franchises had reacheddespite possibly being the two most popular in history.

And it is that not only surpassed Dragon Ball Already one piecebut to any series published within Shonen Jump, including the popular My Hero Academia oa Sakamoto Daysbecoming the first Manga Plus manga to reach this number record.

the sleeve of chainsaw man managed to accumulate more than 1 million readings within Manga Plusthe Shueisha and Shonen Jump service, where the different weekly works of the magazine are published, as well as some old publications.

Denji is ready to be the banner of the Shonen Jump | Source: Shueisha

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work is the only one in the entire catalog to have this number of readingseven though it has only been published for a few weeks, and despite the fact that so much one piece Y dragon ball They have hardly rested.

With this, it is clear that chainsaw man is the most popular and important franchise todaybeing both a success in print sales, as well as a digital phenomenon in Manga Plus, where it is published in time both in the service and in Shonen Jump magazine.

What is Chainsaw Man about?

chainsaw man is the story of Denji, a demon hunter half demon and half human. East acquired his powers after making a pact with Pochitahis pet and friend who gave him the powers of chainsaw demon in exchange for staying alive and fulfilling their dreams.

Denji now has a new life in which he went from being a henchman and dispossessed, to being an object of desire for both the government and the demons.which he now has to face as he discovers what it is like to be and grow up as a teenager who knew nothing until then.

