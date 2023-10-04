Chainsaw Man confirms itself as one of the most interesting manga/anime of the moment and this is obviously also reflected in the cosplay world, as demonstrated by this Makima cosplay from Xenon_newhich is particularly elegant.

The manga written by Tatsuki Fujimoto stages a world in which human fears come to life in the form of demons of various types. Within this disturbing reality, Makima is a female officer specialized in hunting “devils”, therefore one fighterexpert and glacial, who somehow becomes fond of the protagonist Denji, appreciating his ability to kill creatures, in collaboration with the Chainsaw Devil.