Shirogane dedicated a new cosplay to the character of Makimathe cold and lethal fighter of Chainsaw Man which has literally bewitched cosplayers from all over the world. The Russian model has made a video in this case, and the result is spectacular.

Shirogane’s interpretation only confirms the extraordinary popularity of thesouls based on the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto, which debuted on Japanese newsstands in 2018 and has so far sold something like 23 million copies.

Among the various characters in Chainsaw Man, Makima is undoubtedly one of the leading figures: a demon hunter who hides a ruthless soul and powers that allow her to carry out her tasks with extraordinary effectiveness, as demonstrated by the bloodstains on the his shirt.

We were talking about Makima’s popularity, which has led to the birth of numerous notable cosplays such as those of araivun, rakukoo, Shirosaki and Lada Lyumos.