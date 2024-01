Makima undoubtedly stands as one of Chainsaw Man's most popular characters, and nymphahri decided to dedicate a to her cosplayhowever introducing a variation: a black skirt instead of the usual trousers.

For the rest, we are faced with the usual, excellent work of the Italian model, who in this case wanted to pay homage to the spectacular work of Tatsuki Fujimotocapable of selling over 26 million copies.