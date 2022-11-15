Makima very quickly became a reference character for i cosplay and the beautiful and brave Lada Lumos could not resist playing the star of Chainsaw ManSo here’s his version:

Cold and infallible hunter of Devils from the series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Makima possesses the power to control people regardless of where they are, and this makes her particularly dangerous, as fans of the anime well know.

The blood on the white shirt in the cosplay made by Lada Lyumos is therefore not accidental, but underlines the cruel spirit of the girl, who in this case also appears chained and with a small “halo”.

Other brilliant works of the Russian model? You are spoiled for choice: Adda la Bianca from The Witcher, Harley Quinn from Gotham Knights, Ranni from Elden Ring and Lisa from Genshin Impact.