Chainsaw Man continues to be one of the hottest manga/anime of the moment, even with the recent conclusion of the first season of the anime, which of course is also reflected in the cosplayer arena, as demonstrated once again by this incredible Makima cosplay from f. ukurotruly remarkable.

The manga written by Tatsuki Fujimoto stages a world close to the real and contemporary one, but in which the fears of humans come to life in the form of demons of various kinds. In this chaotic and disturbing reality, Makima has the role of an officer specializing in the hunt for “devils”, therefore a fighter specialized, expert and glacial, who somehow becomes attached to the protagonist Denji, appreciating his ability to take down creatures, in collaboration with the Devil Chainsaw.

It is a complex and multifaceted character, who soon reveals her true nature as a ruthless and calculating woman, who sees other human beings exclusively as a means to achieve her ends. This also includes Denji, practically subjugated by the charm and charisma of the woman, although the relationship between the two becomes more complex as the story progresses. In any case, this interpretation by f.ukuro aims to show the various aspects of the girl, from the darkest to the seemingly normal ones.

