We are only a few months away from the premiere of the anime of chainsaw man. However, the impact of some characters that are coming to life thanks to the fans is already being felt. As is the case with this Makima nurse cosplay that is already causing a stir on Instagram.

It is a work of the cosplayer known as Juvartsy. She has a long past of characterizing herself as different anime characters such as boa hancock Y Misa Amane. Now, perhaps to take advantage of the fever of chainsaw mandecided to give it a try Makima.

This nurse Makima cosplay gives us the powerful demon slayer in a somewhat daring facet. The cosplayer gives us the iconic red hair of the character to easily identify her. As if that were not enough, she also used lenses that make her eyes shine with those yellow patterns that fans will recognize.

Source: Juvartsy

Source: Juvartsy

The Makima nurse cosplay is one of the most popular in terms of Chainsaw Man characters. In addition, it is not only her, we have also seen Power taking these health assistant garments. Notably Juvartsy keeps the bar high with this characterization.

Just look at his post where he shared it, which already has more than 10,000 likes and a large number of comments. Almost all of them applaud his work and say they are amazed at it. While others tell him they would like to see more of his versions of Makima in the future. Perhaps with the premiere of the anime, more looks will come to mind.

Who is Makima in Chainsaw Man

Makima He is a very important character in Chainsaw Man. We first meet her as a very high-ranking demon hunter. Not to mention that he is the one who welcomes the protagonist in this world full of demons and takes him as a kind of pet.

Source: Shueisha.

Later it is the center of some very interesting twists that we will not reveal here. After all the anime is very close and we wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise. Remember that it will be next October when we will see this long-awaited adaptation of Denji and Pochita’s story.. Surely then we will have many more Makima cosplays to enjoy.

