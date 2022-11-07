the world of anime —and all its cultural projections— account for popular culture, among them we find cosplay as one of the most important. This consists of people who —in different ways, according to budget and tastes— dress up as their favorite characters, there is a variety, from the most expensive costumes to the cheapest but ingenious ones, like one that we bring now: an instagram user shared a cosplay low cost of Pochita de Chainsaw Man.

And remembering that they always brand the otaku population as weird and as people of care —I always get outraged, then I see this type of cosplay and say, well, it is what it is—. Although, in the end, it must be recognized that in itself: It’s a low cost Pochita cosplay, no one could deny it.

Source: Instagram @lowcostcosplayth

Well, apparently you only need a salmon-colored lycra and a marker and cardboard to manually make Pochita’s saw and eyes. After that, you will only lack the courage to show it off to the world with pride.

If you want to visit the user pages, you will find another type of low cost cosplay, in the same way that Pochita presents —with some wit and underwear.

We recommend: Author of Chainsaw Man pretended to be his sister on Twitter

What is Chainsaw Man about?

The protagonist Denji is a demon hunter by necessity, he only has his faithful companion, a demon puppy named Pochita, they have been together since they made a deal so that they could both survive.

However, one day they suffer a betrayal and are killed, however, Pochita decides to give her heart to Denji so that he can survive, after that the adventures become more intense and bloody, because the puppy was a very famous demon. which will now be visible to all.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.