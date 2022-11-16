Something that has fallen in favor with fans is the relationship that Denji and Power, very present in fan art and cosplay, have within Chainsaw Man. This stands out for their chemistry despite their differences.

Denji, despite transforming into a killing machine, is not a demon even though he is fused with one of them. In contrast, Power is, and is actually possessing a corpse in order to continue living.

While Denji is a teenager, the demon possessing Power is much older. It is the reason why the way of talking about him is a bit quirky.

Despite their differences, when they are together they seem like a couple of little children who only do things to annoy. That comes out at every turn in the series and Aki is the one who must ‘control’ them, be it by calling them out or otherwise.

One of the most recent ways that Aki found for that is by giving them a treat or two. Only in this way can she keep under control a couple of characters who usually behave like spoiled children.

But it is precisely because of the above and more that it is so fun to see them in the manga and anime of Chainsaw Man. That is why it is not uncommon to see more than one double Denji and Power cosplay. But how to do it if there is only one cosplayer?

Low Cost Cosplay recreating Denji and Power with ingenuity

The point is that someone decided recreate to Denji and Power from Chainsaw Man being just one person and that is Low Cost Cosplay aka Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth).

As you can see in the photos that accompany this note, what he did was put on his hair like Denji, who has messy blonde hair. Later he decided to paint his body to save the clothes of this character and so he drew Power next to him.

Then she put a couple of ‘jellies’ to simulate the horns of the Blood Demon Woman and to finish off a red jacket. With all of the above, she managed to recreate a scene where Denji and Power are together.

Once he had taken the necessary photos to demonstrate his ingenuity, he did what anyone else would have done. That is, eat the candy that he used for the horns. This cosplayer always makes everyone smile with his witticisms.

In addition to Chainsaw Man we have more anime information at EarthGamer.