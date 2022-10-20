the anime of chainsaw man It just started and many were finally able to see characters like Denji, Makima, Aki and Power in action. However, there are still many more to come, such as Kobeni Higashiyama, who has appeared in fan art and cosplay since before.

She is another of the Public Security demon hunters and becomes part of Makima’s special team. She is a bit different from the other members of the group.

Unlike Denji, Aki, or Power, Kobeni is extremely skittish. She is not noted for her physical strength and combat skills, which makes her vulnerable to attacks from demons.

It is for the same reason that she feels great fear in his presence and is paralyzed with terror. It only takes very little for the more fearful side of her to show up. Being by her side is sometimes a risk not only for her but for her companions.

But on other occasions he manages to overcome his fear and enters a state of serenity that allows him to fight and survive in chainsaw man.

These two sides of her personality, the one that trembles in the face of danger and the more determined, endear her to fans.

Perhaps because of what was mentioned before, Kobeni Higashiyama usually appears in more than one cosplay and with his classic appearance. She is not very complicated to recreate.

Kobeni Higashiyama through a new cosplay

On this occasion the cosplay of Kobeni Higashiyama from chainsaw man what we share is a job by cosplayer Hina (@iitshina). As you can see in the photos in this note, it recreates her appearance very well.

She keeps her hair short and black; the four moles on her face are also present. Her arrangement is two below her left eye, one near her mouth that can barely be seen, and the remaining one located on her left cheek.

The two clips in his hair are visible and he maintains a white shirt with a black tie and pants. In another of the photos she is wearing a bow tie and an apron, all in black as well.

The cosplayer also shows off some of Kobeni’s expressions from the manga. She is an acceptable interpretation of this character which at the moment is not known when he will appear in the anime of chainsaw man.

In addition to chainsaw man we have more information about anime in EarthGamer.