Kobeni Higashiyama is one of the best-known characters in Chainsaw Man and before debuting in the anime, he gained fame among fans by getting a lot of fan art and cosplay.

But it was with her appearance in the sixth episode of the animated adaptation of MAPPA that many were able to get to know her more closely.

The bad thing is that he let out the worst side of his personality. That is, the one that stands out for being fearful and cowardly.

Unlike other Public Security hunters, she does not stand out for having great combat skills. She also does not have a pact with a demon on her side that gives her an advantage in battle.

We recommend: Chainsaw Man: Low Cost Cosplay does it again and shows you how you can be friends with Power.

In fact, it’s not for nothing that I exterminate demonic creatures. But she can’t back down and that puts her at a crossroads. That is why he is also someone who tends to lose his temper when there is too much pressure.

Font: Instagram.

In the sixth episode of Chainsaw Man it could be seen that he gave in to the demon’s requests to kill Denji. He didn’t make it but he did slash at Aki. Where did you get the knife?

It is not entirely clear but boy did he use it. Despite the above, she has many fans. That is why there is more than one Kobeni Higashiyama cosplay. With the progress of the anime it is certain that many more will begin to appear.

Kobeni from Chainsaw Man recreated with cosplay

The cosplay that we bring you of Kobeni Higashiyama from Chainsaw Man it is a contribution from cosplayer Reina (@reiinacos). In this case, this interpretation cannot be fully appreciated; the photos are too close.

But as far as can be seen the character’s hair color and hairstyle is respected. You can’t see the ponytail but you can see the red hair clips. Nor can the moles that he has be appreciated well.

Font: Instagram.

Not only because of the angle of the shots but because of the quality of these, but in total there should be four; two under the left eye, another on the lower right side of the mouth and the other on the left cheek.

Font: Instagram.

The brown eyes are present, and as for the outfit, you can see the white blouse in addition to the black jacket and tie. The same can be said for this demon hunter’s troubled countenance, which she almost always wears.

In addition to Chainsaw Man we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.