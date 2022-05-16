Chainsaw Man is coming to Crunchyroll with a Latin dub and exclusively, after acquiring the transmission rights of this long-awaited work.

The news was made known through a press release, where they confirmed that we can see it simultaneously with its premiere in Japan.

Not satisfied with this the dubbing will also be done in Portuguese, EnglishFrench and German, to reach audiences in 200 territories worldwide.

Chainsaw Man will arrive on Crunchyroll with Latin dubbing and a great story

The anime adaptation of the work of Tatsuji Fujimoto will be in charge of Studio Mappathose responsible for jujutsu kaisen and the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin.

The address will fall into the hands of Ryū Nakayamawho will be in charge of translating the story of Denji, a young man who makes a pact with the demon Pochita to rise from the dead and become a demon hunter.

You can listen to it in your language. Image: Shueisha.

This adventure, where the demonic is something of every day, takes place in 1997 within an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union did not disappear and the events of the holocaust do not seem to exist.

before this scenario and taking advantage of his new powers, Denji will have to face evil and test their abilities Chainsaw Man.

When does Chainsaw Man premiere on Crunchyroll?

At the moment the final release date of this anime has not been confirmed; however, it is estimated to arrive during the fall season, that is, between the end of September and the beginning of December 2022.

There are several months left before we can see the intense combat of Tatsuji Fujimoto’s manga, but considering the quality of animation that MAPPA has shown us, it will surely be worth it.

