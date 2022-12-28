The anime of CHAINSAW MAN it was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated productions of this 2022 now nearing its end, but for the many viewers who are watching the series with gusto and appreciating it, there are just as many left enormously disappointed.

In this regard, one was born online petitionwhich asks the animation studio MAP to remake the anime series from scratch, but with a different director, as they are not satisfied with the choices made for the current adaptation. To date this movement has already collected 2,000 signatures.

According to the description of the aforementioned petition, “the cinematic direction undermines the intensity and comedic elements of the manga” also quoting the jokes of Denji cut out of the first episode and changes to the battle of Kobeni in episode 9 as examples of “misunderstanding of the themes and foreshadowings in the original work“.

But that is not all! Among the criticisms it is also mentioned that “too much time is spent before the Samurai Sword arc” and the choice of Kikunosuke Toya as a voice actor of Denjiwho offered a performance “too dark, capable of not properly conveying the madness of the protagonist“.

How do you think? Are you enjoying the CHAINSAW MAN anime on Crunchyroll or were you disappointed with the adaptation? Let us know yours in the comments!

Source: Official Twitter account Street Anime News Network