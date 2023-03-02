Chainsaw Man was one of the most anticipated anime series for 2022, it is based on the manga work written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. However, despite the fact that it caused a tremendous stir on social networks and its consumption in streaming it was exaggerated, the release of its physical installments on blu-ray and dvd was far from acceptable, there is even a rumor accusing the series of failure, although a firm defense has already come out about this.

Anime Mythbusters is a YouTube channel dedicated to studying the controversial cases of anime and on this occasion it took the issue of the alleged failure of Chainsaw Man and came to his defense.

One of the best sustained points has to do with the idea of ​​“modernity”. Since physical deliveries are no longer so embodied in our needs. It is more usual for fans to consume figures or other types of deliveries in physical format. In other words, that we be less apprehensive, at least, with the consumption of video.

And this is because We consume the series through streaming platforms and we usually consume physical deliveries in other formats, such as collectible figures and manga. So the anime industry in general must look for new ways to profit from their series.

Why is Chainsaw Man said to be a failure?

Source: Studio MAPPA

The rumors of failure arose in the week of launch of its deliveries in physical format, Chainsaw Man it sold only 1700 copies. However, for the following week, it only managed to sell 325 copies. This caused a great shock in Japan, due to the idea that fans who really value their favorite works buy their physical formats.

Later, this idea was added to a previous news, in which fans complained about MAPPA’s animation and demanded a remake. from the series.

Nevertheless, Tatsuki Fujimoto continues to strike with the expansion of his manga in physical format throughout the world and thanks to this, we can also talk about the success of Chainsaw Man.

