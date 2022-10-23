Although there are several companies that have released official products based on Pochita de chainsaw man, there are others that seek to satisfy the existing demand. That is the case of Starry Sky-Studio.

This manufacturer decided to launch a product that, although not authorized, draws attention. In this you can see the Chainsaw Demon behaving as if he were a dog and doing the business of him on public roads.

That is why the classic fire outlet appears urinating, the one that is red and is in countless works, although it is not common in many countries. Is it possible to see Pochita like this in the series?

Not exactly, but it’s an attractive proposition. This figure has a scale of 1/3 and its release is planned for early 2023. This new product will come out in two presentations. Version A is 105mm tall and Version B is 151mm.

What is the difference between these versions? Simply, that Version A only includes Pochita de chainsaw manwhile Version B also includes the base with the fire outlet.

As for prices, the first one will cost $58.99 dollars, around $1,175 pesos at the current exchange rate. Regarding the second, it will cost $99.99 dollars, more than $1,990 pesos. This does not include shipping costs or customs taxes.

Who is Pochita in the Chainsaw Man series?

Pochita is a demon in chainsaw man and is known as the Chainsaw Demon. After a strong battle he suffered several injuries and Denji, the protagonist of the story, discovered him.

At first he didn’t know whether or not to trust him, to the point that he even bit him. But Denji’s sincerity convinced him to be by his side. It is in this way that Pochita knew what it was like to be next to another person and both formed a bond.

This bond ended up becoming permanent. When Denji was severely injured it seemed like the end. However, Pochita decided to save him and that is why he ended up fused with his heart.

It is now a permanent part of him, and by the way, it gave him the ability to become chainsaw man, The protagonist of the series. He is a character that is always present although not everyone is able to appreciate it.

