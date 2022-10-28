The anime of Chainsaw Man it was one of the most anticipated of 2022 and for the moment the first episodes of the adaptation of Studio MAPPA have not really disappointed expectations. The success on Crunchyroll is obviously also reflected in the cosplayer landscape, as demonstrated by this wonderful double Makima and Power cosplayrespectively interpreted by felvelial and likeassassssin.

As we can see in the shot below it is undoubtedly a very inspired work, as well as very faithful to the characters of Chainsaw Man in terms of costumes, hairstyle and makeup. In this cosplay Makima sits on top of Power while holding her on a leash with a chain, while in the background a neon light forms a sort of halo. A strong image, which perfectly represents the charm and manipulative skills of this character.

What do you think of the double cosplay of Makima and Power made by felvelial and likeassassins? Let us know in the comments.