Chainsaw Manthe popular anime released in the fall 2022 season, continues to cause expectation among its followers, who are looking for details in the animation that allow them to glimpse the story —and, it should be noted, it continues to be published by the publisher Shueisha—. On this occasion, a direct detail was pointed out to the opening of the anime.

The impressive adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work is in charge of Studio MAPPA. Its broadcast began on October 11, 2022. The theme of the opening of Chainsaw Man It’s called KICK BACK and it’s directed by Kenshi Yonezu. In this, a very particular series of images is developed, because it implements many nods to famous movies.

In addition, it introduces in a very theatrical and psychedelic way a large part of the cast that we will not see soon, but which is essential to the story, and also has strange characteristics – demons with wings and shark heads that we will meet later.

The mystery of the opening of Chainsaw Man: Parasites

Glimmer Void—a Tik Tok user—realized the symbolism of the slug that appears at the second 0:50 of the opening. He pointed out that is a parasite known as Leuchochloridium Paradoxum. It manages to control its guests and practically turns them into zombies, thus using them to reach its main objective: birds that it will devour.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Those who have read the manga know what a fine analogy this controlling slug presents, and fans of the anime, even if they don’t want to see it, will have to take note of the steady course he is taking. Chainsaw Man.

We recommend: How many chapters does the Chainsaw Man anime have?

What happened in chapter 6?

The Special Public Security Squad fell into Infinity Devil’s trap, now everyone is trapped. However, the demon offered a deal, if they hand over the chainsaw demon heart, he will let everyone go free. Denji agreed to sacrifice himself—against Aki’s will—but it remains to be seen how he will manage to get out of the jam, surely in the most bloody way.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.